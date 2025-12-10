Small boutique creates unique holiday shopping experience in Neola

NEOLA, Iowa (KMTV) — A small boutique in Neola is making the holiday season special for shoppers looking for unique gifts and affordable fashion.

Small Iowa Boutique Creates Unique Holiday Shopping Experience

Unique Boutique serves as owner Jayme Busch's second job — and she loves it! This small business in a small town carries an array of gifts and clothes, making it a shopping destination for many neighbors.

The holidays are critical for sustaining the little shop, and to keep neighbors coming in, Busch gets creative with her approach.

"Lots of little events, I do a lot of little events," Busch said.

These events include shopping parties specifically designed for men buying gifts for the women in their lives, as well as "build-your-own bracelet stacks" events.

"Really, really try to get tops under $30 and jeans under $65-ish, and just try to stay, still stylist and affordable," Busch said.

Located just off I-80 and less than a half hour's drive from Council Bluffs, Unique Boutique is mostly open on weekends. Customers can keep an eye on Facebook or the website for additional hours and information.

