Shenandoah church brings Bethlehem to life with free, interactive nativity experience

SHENANDOAH, Iowa (KMTV) — For 23 years, Nishna Valley Christian Church in Shenandoah has transformed it's space into ancient Bethlehem, creating an immersive nativity experience that goes beyond traditional Christmas pageants or nativity scenes.

"When you come to Bethlehem, you are a traveler and you have arrived the night that Christ was born," said Pastor Jack Langley, who describes the event as a little like a haunted house, but not scary and about Bethlehem the night Jesus was born.

The walk-through nativity features 30 to 45 cast members who interact directly with visitors. Since 2002, more than 11,000 people have experienced Bethlehem Alive.

"This interaction makes it more personable," Langley said.

The congregation's commitment extends to growing beards for their roles.

"Some wives like it, some wives don't. This is all comin' off on Monday!" Langley said.

Long-time church member Larry Anderson, who plays a role, invited KMTV.

"This is a very unique opportunity for people to come to Shenandoah and visit our little church," Anderson said.

He says he participates to share the story of Jesus and because he loves his church community.

"Had tremendous loss, as a lot of people have, but there's a community here of people that I can reach out to," Anderson said.

Langley says he knows families who plan their entire holiday gatherings around attending Bethlehem Alive. The experience is free and open to everyone.

"We just love to do it and it's our gift," Langley said.

"I think it's just love," Anderson added.

Bethlehem Alive runs Friday and Saturday starting at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Nishna Valley Christian Church in Shenandoah.

The event is indoors and wheelchair accessible. Lines may be long this weekend, so Pastor Jack recommends showing up when the doors open.

