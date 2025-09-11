Construction worker suffers severe burns rescuing Glenwood family from house fire

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — A Bellevue man is recovering from severe burns after he and two colleagues rescued a family from a house fire on Monday, earning praise from the fire chief who called them heroes.

Gabe Record, an employee with Leick Construction, suffered second — and possibly third-degree burns — on 15 to 20% of his body while helping save a family from their burning home in Glenwood.

"And I looked over to the left and there was smoke coming from a little window," Record said.

Fire Chief Matt Gray told KMTV he was grateful for their actions.

"This could have been a totally different outcome if they hadn't stepped up and done what they did," Gray said.

His arms and back are wrapped in bandages and dehydrated pig intestines; treatments from the burn unit at St. Elizabeth medical center in Lincoln.

"Basically, I'm just wrapped up like a mummy until my follow-up in a week," Record said.

The three Leick Construction employees were driving by when they spotted the fire and immediately ran inside to help. Record removed his shirt to cover his face as he entered the burning home.

Record's wife, Danielle, says his main concern was reaching the four-year-old.

"His main concern was the little girl. He could hear her," she said.

"Yeah. She was stuck in the back of a corner and she just wouldn't move. Grandma tried to get her to move and she wouldn't move," Record said.

After successfully getting the grandmother and little girl to safety, a burst of flame knocked Record to the ground, causing his severe injuries.

"I got out, it exploded, and felt, like I just felt my skin burning and I didn't know how bad it was. I didn't know the severity of it," Record said.

Of the three Leick employees involved in the rescue, Record suffered the most severe injuries. He continues to experience significant pain and sleepless nights but remains focused on the positive outcome.

"Sleepless nights, but like I said, at the end of the day, I'm just happy those people still get to be a family," Record said.

Record has only been at this job a few weeks and his health insurance has not yet taken effect.

His wife Danielle set up an online fundraiser to help with medical expenses, but only reluctantly because she's been thinking about the Glenwood family whose house burned.

"I mean, they just lost their whole house. They lost everything they own. We know what that's like," Danielle said.

Despite his injuries and pain, Record remains grateful for the outcome.

"I'm just happy that they get to wake up and be a family again," Record said.

Record also says he appreciates the support his family and the fire victims have received from neighbors in Iowa and Nebraska.

Find the Record family fundraising page here.

Click here for a link to help Karen McGhee's family.

