Iowa farmer opposes carbon capture pipeline crossing his land amid eminent domain concerns

IMOGENE, Iowa (KMTV) — Marty Maher has spent more than 50 years farming his land near Imogene and, at 73 years old, he's thinking about retirement.

"Most of my friends call me Marty," Maher said as he worked his combine during the first day of harvest.

But this year he has more than harvest on his mind — he's concerned about a proposed carbon capture pipeline that would cross his Page County property.

"It's just a private enterprise and that's where the problem is," Maher said.

Summit Carbon Solutions wants to build CO2 pipelines across Iowa to transport pressurized carbon dioxide, a byproduct of ethanol production with several industrial applications. But Maher isn't convinced the project serves the public good.

"I mean it's not like it was bringing natural gas to the local town. It's a dumb project," he said.

The company is now asking the Iowa Utilities Commission to change a rule that requires permits to be issued in South Dakota before construction can start in Iowa. Summit wants other options to route through other states, as long as there's a way to transport the CO2 to North Dakota. South Dakota passed a law making it more difficult to build carbon capture pipelines in the state.

Maher's biggest concern centers on property rights and the company's ability to use eminent domain.

"They're using eminent domain with this private pipeline that only serves one company for one purpose," he said.

Summit says eminent domain is a "last resort." A company spokeswoman told KMTV 75% of landowners on the first phase (or base scope) have signed voluntary easements.

But the possibility of eminent domain has raised bipartisan concerns in the Iowa Legislature. Council Bluffs legislator and Senate candidate Josh Turek voted for a bill further restricting CO2 pipelines.

"I believe that property rights is just about the most fundamental right that we have along with freedom of speech," Turek said.

Gov. Kim Reynolds vetoed the bill after it passed.

For Maher, the issue goes beyond politics — it's about being a caretaker of the land he hopes his grandson might someday take over. He's worried about disruption to his conservation practices.

"Every farmer that's using no till, terraces and cover crops is really doing a huge job towards cleaning the environment," Maher said.

A Summit spokeswoman told KMTV the company believes its latest plan to compensate landowners will incentivize voluntary participation, making eminent domain less likely.

