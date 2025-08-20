Shelby County prepares to challenge carbon pipeline company with Supreme Court appeal

HARLAN, Iowa (KMTV) — Shelby County is prepared to take its fight to regulate carbon capture pipelines all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, as local officials and residents continue to raise concerns about safety and property rights. County supervisors voted unanimously to continue the legal battle against Summit Carbon Solutions.

Iowa county prepares to take carbon capture pipeline fight to Supreme Court

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to appeal its case after losing in the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals in June.

"All levels of government have a role in safeguarding the public for hazardous pipelines," said Steve Kenkel, CO2 pipeline liaison for the county board.

The county had passed an ordinance regulating carbon capture pipelines but was sued by Summit Carbon Solutions, a company trying to build pipelines throughout Iowa.

Summit wants to construct pipelines that would carry pressurized CO2 — an ethanol byproduct — from plants in Iowa to North Dakota where it would be buried underground. This would make the ethanol eligible to be processed into sustainable aviation fuel.

But local landowners, like Jan Reinig, object to the plan because of concerns about safety, conservation and property rights.

"Well, actually it was rather emotional to think that this board of supervisors and our people that are behind us here on the county level are willing to step up. That takes a lot of courage I think," Reinig said.

Summit praised the Eighth Court of Appeals ruling in June, saying in part, "This supports a consistent, lawful permitting process..."

Supervisor Mike Kolbe said the lawsuit will be funded by insurance and grant money, not the taxpayers.

Story County, which includes Ames, is also poised to continue the appeals process.

