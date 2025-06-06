CO2 Pipelines: Federal appeals court ruling goes against Shelby County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit ruled against Shelby County and in favor of Summit Carbon Solutions. The county board voted to regulate carbon capture pipelines, but Summit has argued that state and federal law takes precedence over county regulations.

Its not yet clear what the next steps will be for Shelby County and if it will pursue the case further.

Summit released a statement which reads, in part: "This supports a consistent, lawful permitting process for critical infrastructure projects like ours."

The Shelby County Board of Supervisors said in a statement: "At this time, Shelby County is reviewing the ruling and considering its options."

"Safety and economic development are intertwined. You can't have one without the other. And one of the dissenting judges made note of that," said Norris, "You can't grow and develop more things unless you know it's going to be safe to the public. So, how are we going to be safe now?"

