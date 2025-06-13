WOODBINE, Iowa (KMTV) — On Wednesday Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds vetoed a bill that would have increased legal restrictions on carbon capture pipelines in Iowa. Her own party was sharply divided on the bill.



Sherri Webb owns land in Shelby County that is on the path of the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline. She and her siblings inherited the land from their grandmother and they don't want the CO2 pipeline on their property: "The landowners and the farmers were thrown under the bus."

"This fight is far from over, and it has exposed, unfortunately, the difference between what I will call country club Republicans and grassroots Republicans who respect landowner rights and the constitution of the state of Iowa," said State Representative Steven Holt.

Mike Jerke, the CEO of Southwest Iowa Renewable Fuels in Council Bluffs, says the insurance provision went too far: "This insurance language would certainly have stopped us in our tracks as we tried to figure out what in the world that meant for us."

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY HERE

Gov. Reynolds' veto of pipeline bill rankles some in her own party

RELATED | CO2 PIPELINES: Iowa woman keeps jar of soil from grandmother's farm as reminder during eminent domain fight

Statement from Summit Carbon Solutions:

"We thank the Governor and her staff for their thoughtful and thorough review of the bill. Summit remains committed to working with landowners through voluntary agreements—just as we have with more than 1,300 Iowa landowners to date, resulting in $175 million in payments. We look forward to continued discussions with state leaders as we advance this important project. At a time when farmers are facing increasing pressures, this project opens the door to new markets and helps strengthen America’s energy dominance for the long term."

Statement, in part, from Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley:

"This veto is a major setback for Iowa. It is a setback not only for landowners who have been fighting across Iowa, but for the work the House of Representatives has put in for four years to get legislation like HF 639 passed. We will not stop fighting and stand firm on our commitment until landowners' in Iowa are protected against Eminent Domain for private gain."

Statement, in part, from Gov. Kim Reynolds:

"I respect both sides of the debate ... But HF 639 isn't just about eminent domain. It goes much further— and in doing so, sets a troubling precedent that threatens Iowa's energy reliability, economy, and reputation as a place where businesses can invest with confidence."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sherri Webb: "The landowners and the farmers were thrown under the bus."

I'm Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina.

I've been meeting up with Sherri Webb for a year now. She and her siblings inherited land from their grandma in the path of the planned Summit carbon capture pipeline.

She and her siblings don't want a CO2 pipeline going through it. So, when Governor Reynolds vetoed a bill that would have restricted CO2 pipelines, it was a blow.

"My grandmother wouldn't have given up, and we're not giving up either. This is our legacy," said Webb.

The governor vetoed a bill that would have, among other things, required high levels of insurance for carbon capture pipeline companies; effectively preventing them from using eminent domain to bury pipes in farmland.

"125 years in our family is our legacy, and that land means everything to us," Webb said.

Webb and Representative Steven Holt say it's necessary to protect landowners. Holt — a Republican — joined the Sierra Club press conference. He was the floor manager for the bill.

"This fight is far from over, and it has exposed, unfortunately, the difference between what I will call country club Republicans and grassroots Republicans who respect landowner rights and the constitution of the state of Iowa," said the Denison-area state representative.

Mike Jerke, the CEO of Southwest Iowa Renewable Fuels in Council Bluffs, says the insurance provision went too far, requiring a type of insurance he says doesn't exist.

"This insurance language would certainly have stopped us in our tracks as we tried to figure out what in the world that meant for us," he said.

Jerke’s company has voluntary landowner participation to connect its Council Bluffs plant to Nebraska.

Landowner rights, he told me, are important: "But at the end of the day, the legislation that was passed did not address the issues at hand and raised others that were extremely problematic."

Holt says an override of the governor's veto is a long shot because the Senate is unlikely to agree to a special session.