IOWA ELECTION DAY: Poll workers 'foot soldiers of democracy'

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — It's Election Day in Iowa, and across the state, hundreds of neighbors are working their local polls to make democracy possible.

LOOK HERE FOR THE RESULTS OF LOCAL ELECTIONS AFTER THE POLLS CLOSE AT 8 PM

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY BELOW

Iowa poll workers: The 'foot soldiers of democracy' on Election Day

"Election workers are the foot soldiers of democracy," said Dennis Keithley, a Council Bluffs neighbor who estimates he's worked more than 20 elections over the course of 16 years.

That commitment is one of the reasons Pottawattamie County Auditor and Election Commissioner Mary Ann Hanusa told me she's visiting every polling site in the county to thank poll workers.

"They are helping us do democracy. And so I thought it was incumbent upon me to reach out to them in each of their individual precincts and say thank you," Hanusa said.

"I'm totally committed and even more so because I am a veteran," Keithley said.

"I think a lot of our precinct election officials would say the same thing. That it's their duty," Hanusa said.

Pottawattamie County pays election workers for the day, but it's a long day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and every election cycle they undergo training.

Early voting results will be released after polls close at 8 p.m. and Hanusa hopes there will be initial results by approximately 10 p.m. in Pottawattamie County.

The State of Iowa publishes election results here.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

