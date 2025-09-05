Joni Ernst announces she won't seek third Senate term, leaving Red Oak neighbors with mixed reactions

RED OAK, Iowa (KMTV) — Sen. Joni Ernst announced this week she will not seek a third term in the U.S. Senate, ending speculation about her political future and leaving her Montgomery County neighbors with mixed emotions about her decision.

The two-term Iowa Republican made the announcement Tuesday, citing family obligations as a reason for stepping away from the Senate.

"Having been raised in a family who has given me so much love and support, now, as our family ages and grows, it's my time for me to give back to them," Ernst said in a video statement.

In Montgomery County, where Ernst grew up and began her political career as the county auditor, residents know her simply as "Joni."

Montgomery County Auditor Jill Ozuna now holds the office Ernst once occupied. She says it's not uncommon to run into Ernst at the grocery store.

"I think we all can enjoy a good sense of pride knowing that we had someone with Joni's tenure, with her credentials serving in such a capacity from our little town," Ozuna said.

At Val's Sugar Shack, a local cafe, diners shared mixed reactions to the news. Tina Perdue said she was surprised by the announcement and had expected Ernst to run again. She appreciated having a neighbor in the U.S. Senate.

"I liked that. I thought that was neat that we had the representation for southwest Iowa," Perdue said.

Debra Irvin has a slightly different view.

"I think that's a good decision for her to make at this time. Because especially with all the turmoil and everything else that's going on in this country right now," Irvin said.

Ozuna suggested Ernst likely has another chapter to career ahead.

"I can't say 'disappointed' because there's certainly something up her sleeve that – she's, she's surely not done yet," Ozuna said.

Ernst still has more than a year remaining in her current Senate term and has not announced her plans after leaving office.

