Red Oak moms challenge school district over special needs accommodations

RED OAK, Iowa (KMTV) — Three mothers are alleging that the Red Oak Community School District isn't adhering to individualized education programs (IEPs) for their children with special needs, prompting the parents to file state and federal complaints.

"I'm my kids' mom and I want to be their voice no matter what," said Betty Gonzales, who has two children with IEPs.

The mothers have filed separate complaints with state and federal agencies, claiming the district is failing to provide appropriate accommodations and services required under their children's IEPs.

U.S. Department of Education investigation

Lexi Holmgren's 8-year-old daughter Delilah has a rare genetic disorder that makes her much smaller than her peers and causes developmental delays.

"She's just my tiny, mighty little one," Holmgren said.

According to a document Holgren shared with KMTV, U.S. Department of Education is currently investigating whether appropriate accommodations are being made for Delilah.

"I want to be able to take her to her school in our community and have her be okay," Holmgren said.

District enters agreement to resolve civil rights allegations

Amanda Borgmyer's 8-year-old son Jackson is nonverbal and not potty-trained. She claims the district isn't providing the one-on-one para-educator he's required to have under his IEP, among other concerns.

"Just little things that have gradually gotten a lot bigger," Borgmyer said.

Borgmyer provided a document to KMTV, which indicates the school district entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Education to resolve some of Borgmyer's civil rights allegations.

"I felt so defeated and then when I noticed these other moms having the same issues and I was like, 'Well, it makes me feel somewhat better that it's not just my child,'" Borgmyer said.

Wendy Johnson is an attorney and advocate who works with all three families.

"When we deny students to participate in programming, alongside and with the same ease as their non-disabled peers, that is discriminatory on its face," Johnson said.

Superintendent Ron Lorenz declined an on-camera interview but provided a statement that said: "While the District cannot comment on pending litigation or disclose information pertaining to individual students, the District maintains a strong commitment to serving all of its students and meeting their individual needs to provide a welcoming learning environment for all."

"It really is a heartbreaking experience because, you know, I grew up here," said Betty Gonzales.

"I just want to be able to like — breath and feel that relief like dropping her off knowing that like, she is in the best hands possible. She is going to be okay," Lexie Holmgren said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

