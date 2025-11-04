How Glenwood saved its childcare center with $3.5 million community effort and no bond issue

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — Three years after the State of Iowa announced it would close the Glenwood Resource Center (GRC), the community's childcare facility has secured a permanent home in the same century-old building it originally occupied.

The journey to keep the childcare center operational required extensive community collaboration and creative problem-solving, according to Glenwood Community School District Superintendent Nicole Kooiker.

"The feedback, right, and the input from the community was, 'Try to do this as cost-effectively as possible,'" she said.

The state was also closing the GRC power plant connected to the building, which created a significant obstacle. However, the school district — which operates the daycare as an enterprise fund — secured a $1.5 million grant to connect the building to city utilities.

"All the hills and the bumps and the valleys — I mean, we explored building, purchasing, renovating, renting. I think at one point in time there was 28 different places that we looked at," Kooiker said.

The decision was made to remain in the original location. The community raised a total $3.5 million through business donations, a Lakin Foundation grant, and community fundraising to cover cosmetic and infrastructure improvements.

"I mean, there was a lot of people working together to problem solve this and it's worked out," Kooiker said. "It's a weight lifted."

The facility — once known as Kids Place — was rebranded as the Lakin Foundation Child Development Center, with Rebecca Knight serving as the new coordinator.

"Parents right now seem pretty happy with the center," Knight said.

She emphasized the importance quality care in early childhood.

"There are a lot of developmental milestones that happen in the early ages and stages," said Knight.

Once fully staffed, the center will serve 200 children.

"As soon as we can get enough staffing, I think there are parents who still need care," Knight said.

The school district is actively hiring to expand services and serve more families in the community.

"Things get easier and eventually I do think around here people are going to say, 'We do have all of the care that we need and the spots available.' I'm hoping," Kooiker said.

