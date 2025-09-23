Iowa Western Community College seeks voter approval for $55 million bond to expand diesel program

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Iowa Western Community College is asking southwest Iowa voters to renew an existing bond issue this November to address overcrowding in its popular diesel mechanics program as well as other skilled trade programs.

Watch Katrina's story below

Iowa Western asks voters to renew bond for diesel program expansion

The $55 million bond referendum would fund construction of a new diesel and automotive technology facility to replace cramped quarters that have forced the program into spaces never intended for truck repair work, such as a former greenhouse.

Moving the diesel and auto technology courses to a new building would also free up existing space for other programs that have outgrown their spaces, such as construction trades and HVAC.

First-year student Cody Dresher already drives trucks with the Iowa National Guard. KMTV asked him if the shop was cramped.

"Yes ma'am. Like, sometimes it's a little hard to open all our drawers so we start putting tools on the top," Dresher said.

Professor Clint Meyer agrees.

"We just couldn't physically fit anymore people in the space," said Associate Professor Clint Meyer said.

The diesel and automotive technology facility was originally built for 30 to 35 students, but Iowa Western now enrolls twice that number, including part-time high school students.

"And I could employ every one of them tomorrow and then some," Meyer said.

President Dan Kinney said the college has responded to employer demands by expanding trade programs, but the growth has outpaced available space.

"I had employers in the community saying we need more skilled trade individuals. So we started growing our programs in our current space," he said.

This year, the school couldn't accept everyone who wanted to enroll in the diesel mechanics program.

"We are turning those students away, unfortunately then (they) are leaving the area to find a school that has seats that are open in it, and not returning home. We want to keep 'em here in southwest Iowa," Kinney said.

He emphasized that the bond issue would not increase property taxes for voters, but would continue an already existing tax levy. The bond referendum election is Nov. 4.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

