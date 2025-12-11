Feenstra wants health savings accounts over ACA subsidies

Affordable healthcare remains a pressing concern for Iowans struggling to manage rising costs, and Congressman Randy Feenstra says he's hearing about it from constituents.

Feenstra's Plan: Health Savings Accounts Over Insurance Subsidies

If enhanced subsidies with the Affordable Care Act are allowed to expire next week, nonprofit KFF News estimates that premiums will more than double for many Americans. But the Republican representative, who is also running for governor of Iowa, is not a fan of the ACA marketplace.

"First of all, we've got to get the health insurance companies out of the absolute marketplace. Right now all the credits are going to the healthcare companies. So, when you give credits, what do they do? What do all the healthcare companies do? They dramatically increase premiums," Feenstra said. "We want the dollars to go directly to the families, go directly to the small businesses.”

A few weeks ago in Council Bluffs, Feenstra told KMTV he would like to see legislation that puts funds directly into health savings accounts for eligible neighbors. He also discussed greater transparency around medical costs and bringing down the prices of prescription drugs.

