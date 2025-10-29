Red Oak neighbors prepare for potential SNAP benefit cuts with food drives and donations

RED OAK, Iowa (KMTV) — A small shed outside the Red Oak YMCA serves is a lifeline for neighbors who need food assistance; open 24 hours a day, the The Red Oak Community Fridge is where people can drop off or pick up groceries at any time.

Red Oak community mobilizes food assistance ahead of potential SNAP cuts

Gerry Lundgren dropped off groceries ordered by her daughter, who lives abroad but wanted to help folks in her hometown prepare for changes to federal food assistance during the government shutdown.

"Because she's worried about people not getting their SNAP benefits starting Nov. 1. We're all worried about that but she actually took the ball and rolled with it," Lundgren said.

The concern about SNAP benefits, a federal food assistance program, is shared by others in Red Oak.

Carrie Shalters, president of the local Rotary Club and executive director of the YMCA, said Rotary is organizing a food drive because of increased demand at a local pantry operated by West Central Development.

"With SNAP benefits possibly going away on Nov. 1, or reducing on Nov. 1, she ( West Central employee) said probably they're going to have even more need," Shalters said.

Beyond the potential SNAP benefit changes, rising costs are also contributing to increased demand at both food pantries and the community fridge.

"If you have seven dollars and you have to choose whether to eat or toilet paper — I mean, that's a hard decision to make," Shalters said.

In addition to the Rotary Club food drive, the YMCA will incentivize neighbors to bring pantry donations starting Nov. 1 with discounted memberships or passes.

