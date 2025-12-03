Shopping for someone who loves fishing? Check out this Council Bluffs shop

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — As we head into the busy shopping season, we want to spotlight small businesses across our neighborhoods. Making your shopping easier, while keeping your money local.

Its our special series, "Gifts From Your Neighborhood".

If the person you're shopping for is into fishing, you might want check out Anchor Inn Bait & Tackle off Veterans Memorial Highway in Council Bluffs.

"I thought it would be a great idea to turn what I love into a job," Anchor Inn Bait & Tackle Owner Joel Rybin said.

Coined as the Midwest Catfishing Headquarters, Rybin has been providing all things fishing to neighbors now for five years.

"We focus on some specialty item you just can't get at the big box stores," he said.

Including their own brand for ice fishing, and high-quality poles and reels. Along with tons of choices for stocking-stuffers.

"If they have questions they can feel comfortable asking us just about anything," Rybin added.

He says to be sure to send the person receiving the gift back to the store before they cast to grab some live bait.

You can learn more about Anchor Inn Bait & Tackle by clicking here.

