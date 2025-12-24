Keith Jones to replace Scott Belt on Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — At Tuesday's Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors meeting in Council Bluffs, it was announced that Keith Jones would take Scott Belt's former seat on the board.

Belt was forced out earlier this month after his erratic conduct at a November town hall meeting came into question. Following witness testimony, a judge issued the verdict to remove him from office.

Jones was selected to fill the position by a committee of county officials. He will be sworn in at the next board of supervisors meeting and will serve the remainder of Belt's term, which run through 2026.

