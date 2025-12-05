Pottawattamie County supervisor removed from office by judge after intoxication allegations

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Pottawattamie County Supervisor Scott Belt has been removed from office after a judge ruled against him Thursday afternoon.

Judge Roger Sailer rendered the verdict following two days of testimony regarding Belt's conduct at a Nov. 5 town hall meeting in Carson, where he was accused of being intoxicated.

The court heard from constituents and public officials who testified about expletive laden exchanges with Belt on different occasions. Several witnesses said they suspected Belt was intoxicated during when they saw him at events.

County Supervisor Brian Shea, who said he has known Belt since junior high school, described the moment he and another supervisor realized something was wrong at the town hall.

"We looked at each other and said 'he's drunk,'" Shea said.

County Planning and Development Director Matt Wyant described the process of getting Belt to leave the town hall.

"Scottie, I love you man. Let's go," Wyant said.

Wyant eventually drove Belt home to Council Bluffs.

Defense attorney Brett Ryan argued that Belt's behavior might have been affected by prescription medication and a recent knee replacement surgery. Ryan also contended that conferences and town halls don't meet the standard of an official duty for a supervisor because they are not outlined in state statute.

County Attorney Matt Wilber argued that Belt's alleged drinking during multiple public engagements was part of a pattern of behavior. Wilber said the town hall meeting alone provided enough grounds for removal under state law.

In his ruling, Sailer concluded that the state proved it's case regarding Belt's intoxication at the Nov. 5 town hall. He didn't think the state met the burden of proof for the other engagements during which Belt was accused of being intoxicated. Reading the ruling from the bench, Sailer said the incident at the Carson town hall met the legal requirements to remove Belt from office.

County board members will now consider applications to fill Belt's seat.

