Pottawattamie County supervisor faces removal petition after alleged intoxication at town hall meeting

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A Pottawattamie County supervisor could be removed from office after allegedly appearing intoxicated at a public town hall meeting earlier this month.

County Attorney Matt Wilber filed a petition on Friday seeking the removal of Supervisor Scott Belt from office following his behavior at a Nov. 5 town hall meeting in Carson. Belt has already resigned as board chair.

According to Wilber's petition, Belt "began a series of rambling remarks, appearing at times to have slurred speech" during the town hall meeting.

The petition also details Belt's alleged behavior before the meeting began. Witnesses described him as "already intoxicated upon his arrival" at a local bar in Carson.

A bar patron told the county attorney that Belt was "smoked" and that the patron told Belt he "should not go the board meeting in his condition."

The petition outlines other alleged incidents during which Belt appeared to be drinking.

Belt said his behavior was caused by medication. However, Wilber wrote in the petition that a conversation with Belt's medical provider "did not support" that argument.

The petition is now before the Iowa District Court.

