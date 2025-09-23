Rep. Ashley Hinson discusses E15 fuel, trade policy with Iowa farmers during Senate campaign stop

SILVER CITY, Iowa (KMTV) — Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson visited Pottawattamie County to talk with local farmers Lammert Farm between Treynor and Silver City.

The Republican representative, whose district is in northeast Iowa, listened to concerns about trade policy, accuracy of USDA data, crop prices, and the rising costs of operating a farm during her visit to Pottawattamie County.

Hinson was asked about potential year-round sales of E15 fuel, which could be a new domestic market for corn.

"If they brought it to the floor in the house, I think it would pass," she said.

Organizations like the National Corn Growers have expressed concerns about the administration's trade policies and the affect of those policies on corn and soybean sales abroad. Hinson says she wants competitors like China held accountable if they violate trade agreements and she pointed to Vietnam as an example of a country that wants to buy American ag products.

"So, I think it's that one-two punch. It's continued investment in market access while making sure our trade deals are actually being followed," Hinson said.

Hinson was introduced by Pottawattamie County GOP Chair Starlyn Perdue. The congresswoman says she's visiting all of Iowa's 99 counties as part of her U.S. Senate campaign.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

