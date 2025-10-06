Rural Iowans rally against eminent domain for carbon capture pipelines

EARLING, Iowa (KMTV) — On Sunday, Republican gubernatorial candidates and local officials gathered at a Shelby County farm rally to oppose the potential use of eminent domain for carbon dioxide pipeline construction, with lawmakers announcing plans for new legislation to ban the practice.

The event outside Earling focused on Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed pipeline, which would transport pressurized carbon dioxide from Iowa ethanol plants to underground storage in North Dakota. While the company has called eminent domain a "last resort," property rights advocates argue the pipelines don't meet constitutional standards for public use.

"This right to property is what separates us from other forms of government," said Austin Hayek, a farmer and Webster County supervisor who lives on the proposed pipeline route.

State Representative Steve Holt announced plans to introduce a bill in the next legislative session banning eminent domain use for CO2 pipelines in Iowa.

"No eminent domain for CO2 pipelines in the state of Iowa. Period," Holt said.

The announcement comes after Gov. Kim Reynolds vetoed pipeline regulations last session. Three Republican gubernatorial candidates — Eddie Andrews, Brad Sherman and Adam Steen — joined the rally supporting Holt's position.

Crawford County Supervisor Ty Rosburg said he supports landowners who want the pipeline but opposes forced participation.

"Taking property from people that don't want to participate, that's not where I don't believe that's where we should be going," Rosburg said.

Many speakers argued CO2 pipelines don't qualify as utilities and fail to meet constitutional "public use" requirements.

"No eminent domain for private gain," said Steve Kenkel, who hosted the event and served on the Shelby County Board of Supervisors.

Some corn growers see economic potential in the pipelines, while others remain skeptical of corporate motives.

Summit's new CEO recently introduced a payment structure incentivizing "voluntary right-of-way acquisition," but neighbors like Shelby County resident Carol Walton remain unconvinced.

"The idea of property rights being taken away by people who just want to make a buck," Walton said.

