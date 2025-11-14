CB Police: Driver was intoxicated at time deadly crash

COUNCIL BLUFFS (KMTV) — Police investigators say the driver charged with causing a fatal crash was intoxicated at the time of the collision. Jason Lee Evans' blood alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit and he had marijuana in his system, according to police toxicology reports.

17 year old Hayden Baker died following the crash on October 21. Police say the teen was on his motorcycle, waiting to turn left at the intersection of North Broadway and Hunter Avenue when Evans crashed into him from behind with is '03 Chevy truck.

According to police reports, Evans left the scene and did not call police to report the crash until he arrived at his home.

Police say Evans will likely be charged with multiple felonies.

