21-year-old college student elected mayor of Silver City, Iowa by just 2 votes

SILVER CITY, Iowa (KMTV) — A 21-year-old college student has been elected mayor of Silver City, Iowa, winning by just two votes.

Joseph Jaworski defeated an incumbent with a long public service record by a margin of 38 to 36 votes in the town of 250 people during municipal elections last week.

"I didn't really see myself going into government but a lot of people wanted me to run," Jaworski said.

The Bellevue University senior was encouraged to seek office by neighbors.

"The two biggest things that they were saying is that the town needs change. That's just everywhere. Change is needed every once in a while. And then the second was, we need younger blood in this town," Jaworski said.

Jaworski's community involvement includes work with the local church youth group, which earned him a marketing award earlier this year. He's also involved in several other community organizations while maintaining a full course load at college and working as a Door Dash driver.

Neighbor Kathy Bauge has lived in Silver City for almost 30 years.

"I mean we need to get young minds in there and new ideas," Bauge said.

His mother, Michelle Jaworski, has mixed feelings about his new role, expressing concern about the challenges ahead.

"Because you know, you're always going to be criticized in that type of position," she said.

Jaworski will likely be the youngest-ever mayor of Silver City but, he isn't even the youngest elected official in Mills County. He says he was inspired by Jack Sayers, who was elected to the Mills County Board of Supervisors at age 18.

"So, the biggest thing that inspired me was seeing Jack Sayers elected to the board of supervisors last year because he was only 18 years old, if I'm not mistaken," Jaworski said.

"It was unbelievable. I was just so thrilled for him. But on the other hand it's like, 'Oh my gosh,'" Michelle said.

One of Jaworski's top priorities will be addressing the town's aging water infrastructure.

