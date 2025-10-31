260,000 Iowans to lose federal food assistance Saturday due to government shutdown

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Approximately 260,000 Iowans will lose federal food assistance (SNAP) Saturday due to the government shutdown. Democratic lawmakers delivered a letter to Gov. Kim Reynolds urging her to release unallocated state funds to help SNAP recipients.

260K Iowans Lose Food Aid Saturday: What Lawmakers Are Doing to Help

Council Bluffs Rep. Josh Turek, who is also running for U.S. Senate, said Democratic Party lawmakers are asking the governor to release up to $107 million in interest, left over from the American Rescue Plan, to cover Iowa SNAP benefits during the shutdown.

"Literally the most vulnerable in our society are going to lose their food assistance," Turek said.

Turek spoke with KMTV shortly after he met with local food pantries.

"What I learned from the food pantries today is really, really troubling. I cannot understate this enough. I'm looking at barren shelves ... There is no rice, there is no pasta, there is zero protein," he said.

On Friday, Reynolds announced that the state will provide up to $1 million in matching funds to Iowa's food banks and pantries.

"If 50,000 Iowans each just donate $20 we can fully leverage the match to provide $2 million of support to our food banks and that will make a real difference for Iowans in need," Reynolds said.

Turek says SNAP benefits for Iowans cost $45 million a month.

