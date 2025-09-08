DENISON JOB CORPS UPDATE: It's open for now

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Denison Job Corps is open for the time being after a federal judge issued an injunction.

I'm Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel.

I've been following plans by the Labor Department to eliminate Job Corps — a trade school program for vulnerable youth. including a campus in Denison. We've learned it will stay open for now.

A lawsuit filed on behalf of seven students succeeded in keeping campuses, including the Denison location, open.

The administration wanted to close those campuses by the end of June, and Denison neighbors were worried about what it meant for more than 100 local jobs and the youth learning job skills. It's a 60-year-old federal program with 99 campuses across the country.

