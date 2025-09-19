Avoca's Longest Table brings neighbors together for 10th year of farm-to-table dining

AVOCA, Iowa (KMTV) — A massive communal table will stretch down the middle of a street in Avoca this weekend, bringing 85 neighbors together for an evening of locally sourced food, music and community connection. It's the 10th time the little town in eastern Pottawattamie County has hosted the dinner.

The idea for The Longest Table came from a magazine, but the execution is local.

"And we thought, why don't we do that? It fits our mission. You know, it celebrates our agricultural economy," said Amber Mohr, executive director of Avoca Main Street, Inc.

Food is supplied by the local farmers market vendors and prepared by Chef James Calkins of Harlan's Milk & Honey restaurant.

"We try to get everything ... as close to within 30 miles of Avoca as we possibly can," Mohr said. "I'm actually a farmer myself so I love the local food aspect of it."

Mohr said up to half the guests each year are visiting the town for the first time.

Volunteers Serena Riesgaard and Linda Schumacher have worked on all 10 dinners.

"It's just a place you can come, sit and enjoy a meal and some friendship and ... meet somebody that you've never met before," Schumacher said.

"Chef James is so professional. He works really well with Amber. They come up with a great menu every year," Reisgaard said.

The organizers have learned from experience over the years. After doing too many dishes the first year, they made a practical change.

"After that we said, 'We ain't doin' that again. We're going to find some throwaway dishes,'" Schumacher said.

Now, they get dishes from a big box store and toss them after the meal.

The event has even inspired some visitors to put down roots in Avoca.

"We have had that happen. It's wonderful and same thing with founding a business," Mohr said.

This year's Longest Table is sold out, but those interested in future events can find more information at avocamainstreet.com.

