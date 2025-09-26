Avoca installs noise cameras to crack down on loud trucks using compression brakes

AVOCA, Iowa (KMTV) — Highway 59 runs right through the middle of a residential neighborhood in Avoca and the traffic can be loud for neighbors. That's why the city is installing cameras to enforce its noise ordinances.

Iowa Town Uses Noise Cameras to Catch Loud Trucks Breaking Sound Ordinance

Avoca City Administrator Tyler Trout says the noise ordinance requires vehicle sound to be under 83 decibels, but enforcing it has been difficult. One of the biggest offenders? Truck drivers using diesel engine compression brakes instead of conventional, friction brakes.

Trout showed KMTV an example caught by the city's cameras, in which the sound reached 106 decibels.

He says a city council member wanted to enforce the ordinance, so he went looking for something like speed cameras, only for noise. The cameras take a picture when a passing truck is louder than the city allows.

Neighbor Rose Krohn has lived on Highway 59 for 52 years.

Katrina Markel: "Has it gotten noiser over the years?"

Krohn: "Yes."

Katrina: "Or has it always been noisy?"

Rose: "Well, it's always been noisy, but it is worse."

Krohn says she's heard neighbors complain about the noise and maybe the ordinance will help.

"It's definitely worth a shot," Krohn said.

Alice Botcher lives closer to the noise cameras and can hear when trucks use the brakes.

"Well, they sound like a big truck. Without a muffler," Botcher said, laughing.

But after 25 years living along the highway, she's adapted.

"Well, you just get used to them," Botcher said.

Botcher isn't convinced the noise cameras will help and both women say they're more worried about speeding.

Trout says Avoca has caught more than 800 violations since the cameras were installed in March.

The noise cameras are up and running, but the city won't begin issuing citations until October. For now, only the use of compression brakes will be cited.

