Westview High unveils arboretum as new outdoor learning space

Video shows what the new arboretum looks like.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Growing trees and opportunities. At Westview High in Bennington, the school is unveiling its new arboretum, a place where students will be able to learn and grow in this outdoor classroom.

It's a big milestone for Westview High. This project has been in development for three years, before the school even opened its doors to students.

The 4.7-acre arboretum will help enhance Westview's sustainability and science programs.

"They get to conduct soil, water tests. We can do habitat and nature studies," said Dr. Rachael Arens, a Westview High curriculum specialist.

Teachers will even be able to take their students out here for art lessons or reading time.

"We live in an urban area, and oftentimes, you know, we are confined to our traditional building space in a school, and so being able to learn outside allows them to get their hands dirty, allows them to interact with nature and hopefully develop a sense of connection to the green spaces around them," said Dr. Arens.

Students like Brooklynn Freeman are already passionate about what this new space can do for her and her peers.

"People say like, you know, the youth is the future, but I think the environment is the future. If we don't take care of it, we won't be able to, you know, facilitate some of the everyday things that we do now," said Freeman.

This new space is one of 100 accredited arboretums in the state.

Certified by the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, it meets the criteria with a commitment to biodiversity — showcasing a number of different species, including some not native to Nebraska.

The space isn't just for Westview students either. It's open to any school that would like to do a field trip here, as well as the public.

"I think that it's important to support our environment because it is the future. We have the ability to make that change now, and it's important that we take that up and we don't just sit around," said Freeman.

While the arboretum is officially open, the work is not done. More trees and plants will continue to be planted here for years to come.

