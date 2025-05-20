Omaha woman and five dogs safe after house struck by lightning catches fire

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One neighbor and her five dogs are dealing with the impact of Sunday night's storm when lightning struck, catching her house on fire.

Karissa Assman says it happened Sunday night. She heard a pop and the lights went out. She saw an orange glow under the door of her furnace room.

Karissa fosters dogs through Bullies-N-Beyond and is currently fostering two. Her first thought when she realized there was a fire was to get all of her dogs out.

“It was terrifying and it kind of happened like in slow motion, but yet not,” Assman said. “I got the first three out that I could get out and put them in my car. I went back to get one more and then, yeah, the fire department came and they helped me rescue the other one.”

Karissa says the room with the most damage is the dog room, where four of the dogs were Sunday night. She is unsure about the cost of the damages and doesn’t know when she will be able to get back inside her home.

A GoFundMe has been started to help Karissa and her dogs.