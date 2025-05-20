Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNorthwest Omaha

Actions

Omaha woman and five dogs safe after house struck by lightning catches fire

Karissa fosters dogs through Bullies-N-Beyond and is currently fostering two. When she realized there was a fire, her mind immediately went to saving the dogs.
Posted

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One neighbor and her five dogs are dealing with the impact of Sunday night's storm when lightning struck, catching her house on fire.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
Karissa Assman says it happened Sunday night. She heard a pop and the lights went out. She saw an orange glow under the door of her furnace room.

Karissa fosters dogs through Bullies-N-Beyond and is currently fostering two. Her first thought when she realized there was a fire was to get all of her dogs out.

“It was terrifying and it kind of happened like in slow motion, but yet not,” Assman said. “I got the first three out that I could get out and put them in my car. I went back to get one more and then, yeah, the fire department came and they helped me rescue the other one.”

Karissa says the room with the most damage is the dog room, where four of the dogs were Sunday night. She is unsure about the cost of the damages and doesn’t know when she will be able to get back inside her home.

A GoFundMe has been started to help Karissa and her dogs.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood