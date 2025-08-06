Road redesign on stretch of 108th Street aims to improve safety and efficiency

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The stretch of 108th Street between Fort Street and Emmet has two lanes for traffic in each direction, but that will soon change to just one lane each way. It is all part of the city's plan to make streets safer for everyone.



The city will start the work on Monday.

There will be one lane for through traffic in each direction, a bike lane on both sides, and a center turn lane.

Vision Zero Omaha, an initiative to end traffic deaths, says the road redesign will make the area safer.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Cars flying by in both directions on a street surrounded by neighborhoods.

"We have had some pretty bad accidents," said neighbor Ella Muhleka.

"It is something that I notice, people going 100-plus miles per hour all the time. I don't know what it is about that road, but it does bring it out in people," said neighbor Matthew Murnan.

"Sometimes it is pretty tough to go south when you get down to the stop sign because the traffic is going in both directions," said neighbor Lanny Muhleka.

A count in 2023 showed 16,000 vehicles a day on this stretch, and in the past seven years, there have been 289 crashes. All of that adds up to changes.

Vision Zero Omaha, an initiative to end traffic deaths, says the road redesign will make the area safer. On Monday, restriping begins.

There will be two lanes for through traffic, a shared center turn lane, and then a bike lane on each side. After that, the speed limit will be lowered from 40 to 35.

"I don't know about the bike lane; there are not too many people riding their bikes, there are no kids, but the turning lanes? Yeah, that would be nice," Ella said.

"If it can legitimately increase safety, then I am all for it," Murnan said.

The work is expected to start on Monday and last 14 days. As the changes happen, it's important to note that traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction.