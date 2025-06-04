Multisport National Championships Festival returns for second year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's a competition from swimming, biking, and running, and that could create some traffic headaches.

Several nearby county roads will be closed for the Multisport National Championships Festival.

County roads like 72nd St, Lake Cunningham Rd., Wenninghoff Rd., and Hwy 36 will be closed to all traffic starting Thursday.

It's for a good reason. Around 800 people from across the country will compete in the five-day event. And after this event.

"There's an exclusive group of athletes fully supported from a logistical standpoint by USA Triathlon. This is kind of their stepping stone to the world championships," said Race Coordinator Brian D'Amico.

Here are the times of the closures according to the Douglas County Engineer Office.

Thursday, June 5 roads will be closed from 6:00am to 7:00pm

Friday, June 6 roads will be closed from 6:00am to 2:00pm

Saturday, June 7 roads will be closed from 6:00am to 5:00pm

Sunday, June 8 roads will be closed from 6:00am to 1:30pm

The closures last until Sunday.

