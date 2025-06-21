Omaha man in jail accused of killing his mother

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Douglas County deputies came to 89th and Wyoming.



Deputies found two people, 33-year-old Nicholas Saitta and his 65-year-old mother, Dianne Misiunas.

Records show Saitta confessed on the spot to stabbing his mother.

Misiunas died at the hospital.

Saitta is charged with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

KMTV discovered Friday that Saitta has a history of mental illness.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Court documents say a man called 911 stating he needed medical assistance and that he and his mother were bleeding.

Deputies found Nicholas Saitta near a car across the street, covered in blood and with a cut on his neck. Saitta told them his mother was cut and bleeding in the basement.

Deputies found his 65-year-old mother, Dianne Saitta-Misiunas, covered in blood with no clothes on the lower half of her body and a large cut at the base of her neck.

Deputies started asking Saitta questions. He confessed to stabbing her and said he "was hearing voices; they were telling me to.”

Misiunas died at the hospital.

Saitta is charged with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine told KMTV he is asking that no bond be set.

“All the things that, without going into too much detail, he’s been involved in are very frightening, and it seems that obviously he’s out of control. Obviously this has been a result of, this is the end result of what has happened here, so I think he’s had whatever chances he might need, and we need to make sure we keep the public safe,” Kleine said.

We did some digging and found that Saitta has charges going back several years, most recently an alleged sexual assault at a hospital.

“He has cases pending right now in county court. They are trying to be resolved, but there are mental health issues in those, and so I would anticipate that being the main issue in this particular case,” Kleine said.

In the past, Saitta has been bonded out of jail.

Reporter Molly Hudson asked Kleine if he was concerned about that, knowing the history.

“Well, there is always a concern, but more so for somebody who seems to have some problems and is very troubling and can't control whether they are hearing voices or whatever it is that is causing them to do what they do. Our job is to protect the public, and we will do whatever is necessary to get that done,” Kleine said.

Court documents show Saitta refused to attend court Friday. He is now scheduled to appear in court on Monday at 12:30.