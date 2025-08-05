Omaha Parks and Rec finalizing 20-Year master plan with community input

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The plan focuses on five priorities including enhancing organization, securing sustainable funding, and addressing maintenance issues that residents highlighted through surveys and public meetings.



We spoke to neighbors at Standing Bear Lake to hear their thoughts on the parks system.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Omaha is home to over 250 parks spread across more than 10,000 acres. To support these spaces for years to come, the Omaha parks department is working on a 20-year master plan that's nearly complete after a year of gathering data and feedback from the community.

From surveys, to focus groups, public meetings and more, Thousands of Omaha neighbors have given their input on what they love and what needs improved in our parks system.

At Standing Bear Lake, I talked to a few visitors to hear their thought.

"There's a lot of entrances that we go in from and different places to walk around and or you can go walk all the way around the lake now that the the bridge is there,” said Richard Mendenhall, a Northwest Omaha neighbor.

"As as far as maintenance goes, trash cans are overfilling, porta-potties are just overfilled and they're not taking care of routine,” said Jerod Christian, a frequent parkgoer.

One of the biggest concerns highlighted in the master plan is maintenance challenges. Neighbors consistently emphasized the need for more improvements at athletic fields, trails, restrooms and better upkeep on trees.

Christian, who fishes at Standing Bear at least twice a week, agrees with these concerns.

"One of my biggest concerns is the porta-potties and the bathroom accessories. There are lots of parks here that have tennis courts, basketball courts, pickle ball, but there's no restrooms,” he said.

One of the reasons for these maintenance issues is staffing. Over half of the Omaha Parks and Recreation workforce is part-time, creating challenges with training and service reliability.

To address these challenges and more, the plan focuses on five priorities:



Enhance organization Secure sustainable funding Expand access to underserved areas Take care of existing assets Expand recreation access and participation

These priorities will help the department improve parks to ensure they not only meet but exceed the needs of all Omaha neighbors.

"I get my exercise. That's the main thing because you know I'm not exactly a spring chicken anymore and but we walk every day and I think it helps a lot,” said Mendenhall.

Neighbors can review the draft of the plan and share their feedback through a survey here.