City of Omaha will vote to annex four different areas this summer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Neighbors in the Stone Creek neighborhood received letters from the city this week that their neighborhood could be annexed by the city of Omaha. KMTV spoke with neighbors, some who saw this coming and others who are not happy.

City of Omaha to vote on annexing four areas this summer

The HOA and sanitary improvement district in this neighborhood covers things like trash pick up and clearing roads, but that could change if this neighborhood is annexed by the City of Omaha.

"It's frustrating because I know we have no real voice in it. It's going to happen. They can just come in and do it. It's just frustration really," said John Schmoll.

Others said it's too soon to tell what could happen.

"Maybe sometime in the future I'll regret it, but at this point, it's too early to be upset or lose sleep about Stone Creek being annexed," said Jeremy Dick.

We obtained this tax rate sheet sent to neighbors. It shows that households here would save just under $100 on total taxes for every $100,000 their home is valued.

"Sure, it's nice to have those savings of roughly $100, but when they continue to go up year after year, it's peanuts," said Schmoll.

Three other areas in west Omaha are included in the city's annexation list. Those include two business and retail lots near 192nd and Center and 192nd and Blondo and a hotel and condominium near 180th and Burke.

The city's latest annexation was last year at the Costco near 180th and Maple. The last residential annexation was back in 2022.

Schmoll said he previously lived in a neighborhood that was annexed before moving to Stone Creek. He said there's no point now in moving again.

"It's really a game of whack-a-mole because if you move to another SID, then Omaha will come and annex us," he said.

The city will hold an open house about this on June 2nd at the Saddlebrook Community Center.

Two public hearings will be held at the Omaha planning board meeting next month on June 4 at 1 p.m. There will also be a chance at the Omaha city council meeting at 2 p.m. on July 1.

The city is expected to vote on the annexation package on July 15.