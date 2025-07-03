Celebrating the Fourth in Elkhorn with a growing neighborhood tradition

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — From Ralston to Omaha and here in Elkhorn, while each community has its own way of celebrating the Fourth of July, this decade-long neighborhood tradition has grown in size and fun, and is one that neighbors are proud of.

It started in a small cul-de-sac with just a few neighbors.

Now, with over 500 homes in Indian Pointe, the patriotic festivities have something for the whole family.

Amanda Sway, who helps coordinate the neighborhood event, says her three kids love the parade the most.

“And all of the parents really get into it too. They drive lawn mowers, golf carts, ATVs, and they decorate them in the Fourth of July colors and throw candy. The kids just all love it,” she said.

Beyond that, there’s a foam party, live music, food trucks, and even a belly flop competition in the pool.

If you're looking for a public fireworks display, check out the show near 192nd and Dodge or head downtown to the Gene Leahy Mall at the Riverfront.