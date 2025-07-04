Fear in the disability community as budget passes with Medicaid cuts

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mary Coons, a native of Seward, is worried cuts to Medicaid in the budget bill will affect her brother's care. Stephen — better known as "Duecer" — was paralyzed from the neck down after he was randomly attacked my a stranger at the age of 19.



Mary: "He depends on Medicaid for his care. You know, this bill is going to kick between 30,000 and 50,000 Nebraskans off of Medicaid. And these are our friends. These are disabled individuals that need this more to live, to survive."

I also spoke with neighbors who work in the service industry. They all said the provision in the bill that eliminates tax on tips up to $25,000 would be a big help. Dave, a barista at Amateur Coffee told me, it would be especially helpful for people who want to make a career out of hospitality.

I'm neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel at QLI in Omaha.

I've been talking to neighbors across the metro today about the budget bill that just passed. Now, there are tax cuts for some Americans, but for others there are cuts to services like Medicaid that they rely upon.

“One blink is yes, no blinks is no.”

Mary Coons comes to Omaha regularly to visit her brother, “Duecer,” who is paraplegic and a resident at QLI.

Mary: “And in his first week of college in Kansas, a felon, a two-time felon, got out of juvenile hall that day and punched my brother ... But it was, you know, a complete random act. We're thankful he lived.

He depends on Medicaid for his care. You know, this bill is going to kick between 30,000 and 50,000 Nebraskans off of Medicaid. And these are our friends. These are disabled individuals that need this more to live, to survive. People like my brother, who, you know, was head-injured at 19, to no fault of his own, and has lived a very incredible, inspirational life thanks to Medicaid.”

Katrina: “What do you hope happens now? Because the Medicaid cuts won't kick in immediately.”

Mary: ”Yeah, I really hope that Nebraskans everywhere understand the significance of how their elected officials are really hurting them. Hurting them, hurting families of Nebraska. You know, there's a lot of people that will be affected by this bill. And what for? I mean, for big tax cuts for the rich?

