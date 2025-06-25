Medicaid cuts loom as senate prepares to vote on federal budget bill

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In Nebraska, over 340,000 people rely on Medicaid. We spoke to two recipients who share concerns over potential cuts and how it will impact their families.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Time is running out for debate on President Trump's "big, beautiful bill." A vote in the Senate could happen as soon as this week, bringing the country one step closer to billions of dollars in federal budget cuts. In Nebraska, some neighbors are feeling the heat with potential cuts to Medicaid. I'm looking into how it could affect their care.

Schmeeka Simpson grew up in poverty and has received Medicaid almost all her life.

"I remember, you know, those being the reasons why we ate, why we were able to go to the doctor," she said.

As a single mother now with a stable job, she still receives partial Medicaid to support her three kids. But with changes looming...

How would that impact you? Even though you know, would it still make an impact?

"It would just be more money out of my pocket," said Simpson.

In Nebraska, over 340,000 people rely on Medicaid.

Kendra Whittle’s son has health issues, and Medicaid gives him the care he needs. Kendra works and just graduated with an advanced degree in health care. She takes issue with the proposed work or volunteer requirements for those determined as “able-bodied.”

"Health care is a human right. We all deserve to have our health — no matter if you're working every day, or if you're not able to work, or whatever your circumstances — you deserve to be healthy," said Whittle.

The nonprofit Nebraska Appleseed says work requirements could put up to 40,000 Nebraskans at risk of losing their health care.

I reached out to Congressman Don Bacon, who voted for the bill.

He says, “By passing this bill, we will strengthen these programs through an audit of the programs, removal of those who should not be receiving benefits.”

He also says, “No expectant mothers, single parents, children, disabled, or elderly are losing SNAP or Medicaid benefits.”

But Whittle and Simpson are skeptical.

“We're all kind of just in that, like, preparing for a hurricane,” said Whittle.

“We're not parasites, we're people,” said Simpson.

If the Senate votes to pass the budget bill, it will have to go back to the House for approval before going to President Trump's desk for a signature. A self-imposed deadline of July 4 has been put in place for a decision to be made.