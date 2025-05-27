New mixed-use development coming to downtown Bennington

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — It's called The Haven at Bennington: a four-story building with retail and apartment space. We spoke to the developer who says there's a need for more commercial development downtown.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Downtown Bennington is growing. Soon, this empty lot will house new businesses and renters, and it's something that the developer tells me will help bring more life into this community.

It's called The Haven at Bennington: a four-story, 24,000-square-foot building that will have a mix of retail space and 12 apartments.

We spoke to the developer, Joshuwa Hannum, who says there's a need for more commercial development all over the city.

"We hear it all the time, at church, and we hear it, you know, when we're in JDubs and things like that," said Hannum.

But specifically in the downtown district, Hannum says this new building will contribute to a more dynamic and thriving community.

And neighbors we spoke to agree.

"We need to get more business in to kind of help with the tax base," said Hugh Irwin, a Bennington neighbor.

"I think that Bennington is growing, and I could see our downtown area growing into a development similar to Elkhorn — with more restaurants and places to live," said Jamie Christensen, another Bennington neighbor.

Earlier this month, the Bennington City Council voted to approve tax increment financing for the project.

Mayor Clint Adams spoke to 3 News Now reporter Jill Lamkins on the phone, saying this is exactly the kind of project the city is looking for — with the hope it will help revitalize the downtown area and attract more people to visit.

"When you're in a downtown district, to make a project like this work, you got to have both the living space and the commercial space. And then, having that living space increases density — increases people wanting to use all the amenities in the area,” said Hannum.

This project aims to not only fill a void in the downtown area, but also bring destination businesses and modern urban living to the district.

Construction is anticipated to start by mid to late June.