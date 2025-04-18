Fremont Motel and Diner suffered extensive damage after hailstorm.

Rodeway Inn shows significant destruction with holes in walls and blown-out windows.

Cars parked near the motel were also destroyed in the incident.

Mel's Diner, a local favorite, is heavily dented.

The Rodeway Inn and Mel's Diner face extensive damage following Thursday's hailstorm. Despite the damage, the diner opened for business on Friday, with residents showing up in support.

Watch Hannah's story:

I'm shocked': Fremont motel and Mel's Diner devastated after hailstorm

The windows at Mel's are smashed in, the neon sign dented, and the patio furniture shredded. Despite all the damage community members are showing up, and getting a hot bite to eat. Dave Faschman he drove there with a broken windshield.

"I was really surprised and you can see over there there's tons of windows broken whether it be cars or the building but everybody's really high spirited you know like it's Nebraska!" said Faschman.

Hannah McIlree

Across the parking lot at Rodeway in, cleanup efforts were underway. The windows were boarded up, and several cars with smashed windshields were towed away.

Most guests looked for another place to stay, but some, like David Rice, are staying.

Hannah McIlree

"I look over my window, I got my curtains open and I'm seeing a little bit of wind, a little bit of hail," said Rice.

Rice is a CDL driver, he was transporting asphalt when the storm hit. He caught it on camera as it moved through town.

Hannah McIlree

"I'm shocked we have a fleet of trucks out here. There are 7 of them that got completely totaled. We had to go buy parts, we're on our operators, so we got to go buy all the parts on our own and get them all installed. So it affects the livelihood," said Rice.

Mel's Diner owner Jim Coover wasn't able to speak with me, because he's fixing damage on the roof of his home.