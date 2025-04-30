New diverging diamond interchange opens at 192nd and Dodge

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a diverging diamond is a cost-effective solution to a busy interchange and helps reduce potential accidents.



We spoke to NDOT and neighbors about how the first week of the interchange being open is affecting traffic.

Video shows a map of the diverging diamond and how traffic flows in and out of it.

NDOT expects this project to be wrapped up by the summer.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This is called a diverging diamond. It's the new interchange at 192nd and Dodge, and the first of its kind in Omaha. A week in, people have questions — and we're going to the Nebraska Department of Transportation for answers.

When this interchange was originally constructed in 2005, it was developed for a rural setting, connecting Omaha to Elkhorn.

But now, traffic has increased, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation says a diverging diamond is not only a cost-effective solution but it helps slow down traffic and reduce potential accidents.

If you haven't driven through the new interchange yet, the right lane traffic heading southbound crosses to the left, while the left northbound traffic crosses to the right.

"It's something that they've implemented successfully in several of the surrounding states — Iowa, Minnesota, even the Dakotas, Kansas City down in Missouri,” said Damion Stern, NDOT District 2 project delivery engineer.

We spoke to neighbors who drive through the area often.

"It's weird, but once you drive through, it's pretty simple as long as you know how to drive,” said Nikhil Gadgil.

"It looks messy with all the cones, but when it's all done it'll seem just natural, I think, to us,” said Polly Wegner.

Since it is something new drivers in Omaha haven't seen before, NDOT encourages drivers going through the area to take it slow.

"Really, the message would be to take your time, as with any new roadway design or any concept like that,” said Stern.

With more development coming to the area, NDOT says this interchange will also be able to handle more traffic more efficiently.

In the future, four more locations in the metro could be transformed into the next diverging diamond.

