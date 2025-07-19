OPS's review of Northwest High School shooting outlines safety improvements

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Reporter Molly Hudson obtained the results of a safety review that followed the shooting at Northwest High School in September of 2024. OPS says its made strides in school safety, while identifying shortcomings. Molly took the findings to parents, one told Molly they like knowing they are trying to do something but want to see it in action.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

September 10, 2024, is a day Northwest High School families will never forget.

"It was heart wrenching, it was scary, you didn't know what to do, my adrenaline was pumping and I can only imagine how my son was acting," said Andrew Hunt, a Northwest High School parent.

KMTV met Hunt while he was waiting outside of the school for his son. In the months since the incident, he's been hoping for change when it comes to security at the high school.

"Something that serious you figure they would be right on the ball and not take as long as they did," Hunt said.

At Thursday's Board of Education meeting, the district presented the updated Emergency Operations Plan and the Northwest shooting review.

"Safety is a 24/7 focus throughout our district community," Lisa Utterback, OPS's Student and Community Services Chief Officer, said at Thursday's board meeting.

Molly asked OPS for an interview but was pointed to the information shared at the meeting and a letter sent to parents Wednesday.

Hunt had not seen the letter, so Molly showed it to him.

"It makes me more like, I guess, I wouldn't say happier but knowing that they are trying to do something and be more responsive to it," Hunt said.

The letter explains that the review found OPS has made improvements to school safety like investment in trained school security staff and the use of the Standard Response Protocol.

But it also outlines areas for improvement, including increased training for students and staff and updating how they measure and manage behavioral threat assessments to intervene more effectively.

Hunt wanted to see metal detectors installed, but the district explained Thursday why they won't be.

"Our focus as a school district is to implement the strategies that we have and do more prevention," Utterback said. "We have also known and seen violence around the country, where metal detectors were present, sometimes they can create a false sense of security, when a school has dozens of access points."

"It feels like it's another level of security that is not being implemented," Hunt said.

As a new school year approaches, Hunt says what happened is still on their minds.

"We are pushing on, moving forward, looking forward to the new implementations, they are going to do, and how the new school year will start," Hunt said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.