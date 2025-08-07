The Pinnacle Bank Championship kicks off in Elkhorn

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Pinnacle Bank Championship at the Club at Indian Creek is in full swing. For eight years, the PGA tournament has drawn local crowds with a few local players also making appearances.



Video shows fans enjoying the tournament.

"The boys love getting the balls and getting to high five the players and getting gloves and all kinds of stuff."

The Pinnacle Bank Championship at the Club at Indian Creek is in full swing and while it's an important stop for players competing in this PGA tournament it's especially meaningful for those who call Omaha home.

Omaha native Alex Schaake is making his fourth appearance in the tournament and feeling confident after his first day of play.

"Each year it gets better and better. The player I am now is a lot different than than the player I've been in the past, and, I think I'm, you know, more experienced and I felt a lot more comfortable this year than I have in years past," Schaake said.

With more than 20 friends and family members supporting him at the course and more expected this weekend. Playing at home holds special significance for Schaake.

Other Omaha natives competing include the father-son duo of Scott and Luke Gutschewski.

Fans are excited about having a PGA event in their backyard for the eighth consecutive year.

Over the years, the event has attracted thousands of fans.

Last year, the tournament welcomed a record-breaking 52,816 people.

"It brings a lot of attention to Omaha, that coupled with some of the other tournaments we've had over the years, it really starts to generate some interest," Nick Mazgaj said.

The tournament has created opportunities for families to enjoy quality time together while watching professional golf up close.

"The boys love getting the balls and getting to high five the players and getting gloves and all kinds of stuff," Katie Ruhge said.

For Zach Jilek, this year marked a special first: "Last year I wanted to bring him. This year was the first time and he's enjoyed every minute of it and loved it," Jilek said about his son, Zachary Jilek Jr.

Spectators appreciate the viewing experience and amenities at the course.

"The best part for me is we got a tent above us, so we're in the shade with a nice breeze and cloudy and we got the 18 green over here, the 19 green here," Mark Woita said, who attended with his friend Bill Roach.

The event takes a lot of work to make happen.

Last year, over 550 volunteers contributed over 8,000 hours during the seven-day event.

Tournament play continues through the weekend with the championship round beginning Sunday morning.