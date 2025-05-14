Live Blog: Omaha Election Night

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Polls close at 8 p.m. for the Omaha city elections. KMTV has reporters covering the big races Tuesday night.

ELECTION RESULTS HERE

8:30 PM Three city council members expected to win re-election. Molly Hudson is at the watch party for Mayor Jean Stothert and local Republicans.

Three Omaha city council members expected to be re-elected

7:45 PM Melissa Wright at the watch party for LaVonya Goodwin, who is running for the District 2 city council seat.

Melissa Wright at city council candidate LaVonya Goodwin's watch party

7:30 PM Hannah McIlree at the Ewing Campaign watch party:

Ewing supporters arrive for election night watch party

EWING CAMPAIGN 6 p.m. :

Omaha Election Night: Ewing Campaign

HANNAH MCILREE: John Ewing's watch party kicked off minutes ago, supporters got here at blank to help set up for what they hope will be a successful night. Attendees are slowly coming in.

I spoke Ewing. He tells me all day long, dedicated supporters have been door knocking and making calls

I also asked Ewing how he’s feeling, as we’re now two hours from polls closing. He told me he’s maintaining keeping calm with wife Vivian by his side.

STOTHERT CAMPAIGN 6 PM:

Omaha Election Night: Stothert Campaign

MOLLY HUDSON: Mary, I'm near 144th and Pacific where the Stothert campaign is making its final push with just two hours left until polls close.

Mayor Jean Stothert says her campaign team has been out waving signs this morning and now again to round out the day. They have also been phone banking and door-knocking, encouraging people to get to the polls and hoping to make her message clear to voters before casting their vote.

"We have a great story to tell; hope the voters see that and want that to continue," said the mayor.

Stothert is hoping for a fourth term as mayor, making history in Omaha. She says she is proud of her campaign, running on her record of progress through her last 12 years as mayor.

Some of the key issues she has focused her campaign around are public safety, jobs, city growth, and the streetcar.

CITY COUNCIL

NORTH OMAHA RACE 6 PM:

Omaha Election Night: City Council District 2

MELISSA WRIGHT: I'm Melissa Wright at the Urban League of Nebraska, one of the polling sites for District 2.

I spoke with the campaign team for both candidates, LaVonya Goodwin and Ben Gray, this afternoon. I'm told they wrapped up last-minute campaigning and sign waving this morning and are now getting ready to kick off their watch parties.

Ben Gray and LaVonya Goodwin are the final two candidates in the District 2 City Council race, narrowed down from nine candidates total.

Gray, a former councilman of 12 years, has focused his campaign on economic growth, grocery store access, and tackling homelessness.

Goodwin, known for her work with the North 24th Business District, is focused on neighborhood investment, public safety, and supporting small businesses.

One small business owner on 24th Street told me her main hope, regardless of who wins: "I just hope that whoever does get elected in that position really connects with the businesses that are down here because that is a lack of, as far as I'm concerned."

Gray's watch party is on Ames at his headquarters across from North High.

Goodwin's is at the Downtown Marriott on North 10th.

