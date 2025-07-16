Douglas County cracks down on unauthorized motorized vehicles as safety concerns rise

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County cracks down on unauthorized motorized vehicles as children operating golf carts, dirt bikes and ATVs illegally on streets and trails raise safety concerns in our community.



In unincorporated Douglas County, there are 14 neighborhoods where golf carts are allowed.

Bennington resident Scott Yahnke shares his concerns as a cyclist.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office shares what laws are in place to keep neighbors safe.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In unincorporated Douglas County, there are 14 neighborhoods, including this one, Anchor Pointe, where golf carts are allowed. But across the metro, law enforcement is starting to crack down on illegal joyrides, from young kids driving golf carts to dirt bikes, ATVs and more.

When the weather is nice, it's not uncommon to see neighbors outside enjoying themselves.

Bennington resident Scott Yahnke does so by cycling.

"At 74, I'm very grateful I can still get out on two wheels," he said.

But as a cyclist, he knows it's important to stay alert.

One thing he never thought he'd run into on the trails, though, was a golf cart.

"On the trails, it's just, it's unexpected. It's an unexpected encounter with a big vehicle, big enough to kill you," said Yahnke.

And he's not the only one who's encountered this problem.

Recently, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office cited a teenage dirt bike rider who wasn't wearing a helmet and was driving unlawfully.

"A big challenge with those is parents are treating these like toys and not recognizing the fact that they're still a motor vehicle," said Deputy Joseph Martinec, who works with the DCSO Community Action Team.

One of the issues the team has received a lot of questions about is the number of kids driving unauthorized motorized vehicles on neighborhood streets and sidewalks.

"It's a huge safety issue. If a kid gets hit on a golf cart or one of these mini bikes, the injuries that they're gonna sustain getting hit by a 4,500-pound car are going to be catastrophic," Martinec said. "And the last thing any police officer or firefighter wants is to have a dead 8-, 10- or 12-year-old kid," said Deputy Martinec.

Here's a breakdown of the Douglas County laws:



Golf carts can only be driven by neighbors with a valid driver's license in approved neighborhoods.

Minibikes or dirt bikes, electric or gas, are not designated for road use.

The same goes for ATVs or UTVs, unless authorized by the city or county board.

For electric bikes, the same rules apply as a standard bike.

But for electric scooters, the laws are uncertain since they are not specifically addressed in state statute.

If you have a complaint, DCSO encourages you to call 911. Law enforcement must be able to observe the traffic violation in order to take any action. That enforcement will depend on the age of the person, resulting in a warning or a ticket to the rider or the parent of a young rider.