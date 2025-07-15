Over 100 girls sign up as flag football league comes to Elkhorn

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — While girls flag football gains momentum nationally, it's also gaining traction here in Omaha. We spoke to players in this new all-girls league.



The Elkhorn Youth Sports Association saw a need for an all-grils team after more and more young athletes showed an interest in the sport.

"It's just really nice to play with just girls because I feel like girls should be able to play football too."

Video shows a few of the girls who have signed up practicing at Trinity Classical Academy field in Waterloo.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The popular sport of football isn't just a game for boys. Nationally, there's been a growing trend of young female athletes who want to play flag football and now we're seeing that trend right here in Nebraska, more specifically in Elkhorn.

For years, the Elkhorn Youth Sports Association has operated one of the largest boys flag football programs in the Midwest.

But as that program continued to grow, more girls became interested and wanted to play.

"We finally reached a point here this year where we said, 'Let's go,'" said Todd Jakopovic, the president and program director of the Elkhorn NFL flag football league.

So far, the new girls league has had over 100 young athletes sign up.

It's a start, of what could grow into a sport these girls continue on to play, as more and more high schools and colleges kick start programs like this one.

"And what that means for the girls is that there's more options for them, more opportunities for them to play a sport, be involved in something bigger than just, you know, themselves," said Jakopovic.

That rings true for the program's coach, Rob Seward, whose daughter Kennedy is finding her passion here.

"She will tell you it's her absolutely favorite sport, and she plays softball and basketball and flag football and she just loves it," said Seward.

The young players themselves are enthusiastic about having their own league where they can compete alongside other girls.

"So I started when I was in about kindergarten, but I had to play with the boys because there was no girls flag football leagues," said Annika Loftin.

"When I play with the boys I didn't get to play a lot, and the girls — they’re really fun to play with and they're really competitive. It's just really nice to play with just girls because I feel like girls should be able to play football too," said Kennedy Seward.

"It's cool playing a sport not a lot of other people play," said Ellie Jessen.

"It just feels like I'm helping change," said Ava Little.

The season starts Aug. 17. More info, including how to register, can be found by visiting the Elkhorn Youth Sports Association website here.