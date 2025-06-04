Omaha Public Schools starts summer library reading program to help combat the summer slide

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's a new way for kids to get their hands on books for the summer.

And Sunny Slope Elementary is just one of several Omaha Public Schools libraries opening up during the summer to help combat the summer slide.

Twenty-five school libraries are participating in the program.

It's a first for OPS, giving students a chance to come back to school and check out up to six books. There will also be a story time.

"Bringing kids together kind of creates a community around reading. Kids love to look at books together. They love to read together, and I think it's something we really get to do with this program," said Alli Fox with Omaha Public Schools.

OPS said the program was created to give students more literacy opportunities and help achieve its goal of getting students reading at their grade level by 2030.

"I like coming to the library because it allows you to read books and color," said student Isabelle Wah.

The libraries are open every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The program runs until the end of the month. Here's a list of all the locations.