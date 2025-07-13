Elkhorn River safety measures in place as water levels rise

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — When water levels rise on the Elkhorn River, the Papio NRD has safety measures in place to keep visitors safe. The same goes for private campsites, like Elkhorn Shores.



Video shows the river over four feet above normal levels.

We spoke to Kelli Lockwood, Elkhorn Shores director of park operations and some veterans campers about how they stay safe.

The 2019 floods and the recent tragedy in Texas have led Lockwood to have conversations with her team about their current safety protocol.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

How high is this right now compared to how it regularly is?

"I think the last time I looked, we're about 5 feet above normal."

Kelli Lockwood is the eyes and ears behind all that happens to make sure things run smoothly at Elkhorn Shores.

"Right now it's high, which is high enough to be concerned about tubing and river activities, but it's not high enough to be concerned about flooding at this time."

Lockwood is constantly looking at the river gauges and following guidelines from the Papio NRD. Because while the high water levels aren't a threat now, history here shows floods can happen.

"This area, a good 12 feet up the trees, all of this was underwater and the temporary structures and buildings that were here were washed away," said Lockwood.

"What happens if this happens at night? Like how does that communication system work? Because we use it primarily via text, but then do we need to be prepared to go knock on doors?" she said.

The campsite isn't the only group of people thinking about safety. For veteran campers Kevin Farley and Liz Croson, one of the most simple things they do to stay aware is check the weather.

"I think I check them fairly, like every six hours or so. I have three different ones, so we check the radar, how the flood levels are going," said Farley.

A good rule of thumb at Elkhorn Shores is to stay mobile and make sure you can pack everything up in two hours in case of an emergency.

"Knowing the power of the water, we have to respect it," said Lockwood.

To get updates on open or closed river access parks, visit the Papio NRD’s website.