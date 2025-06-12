Fans camping out for the Men's College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The RVs are pulling in, and fans for the Men's College World Series are taking over campsites all over the Omaha area. One of the reasons, it's much cheaper than getting a hotel.



After a 15-hour drive, LSU fans and parents of right-fielder Jake Brown made it to Omaha and prepared their set-up at Lake Cunningham.

Over at Winsor Cove in Bellevue, fans with teams that didn't even make it into the tournament are here to enjoy some baseball.

Lae Cunningham and Winsor Cove campgrounds tell us they expect to be fully booked this weekend.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The RVs are pulling in, and fans for the Men's College World Series are taking over campsites all over the Omaha area. I'm Jill Lamkins, your Northwest Omaha reporter at Lake Cunningham—just one of the places that's made itself a home for CWS fans over the next two weeks.

After a 15-hour drive, LSU fans and parents of right-fielder Jake Brown made it to Omaha.

Their first time here was in 2023, but this time they wanted a place where they could bring the party.

What made you guys want to stay at a campsite this time?

"Well, whenever he got into college, we bought a motor home so we could travel around and follow him play, and that's what we're doing," said Chance Brown.

They're the first of their crew to arrive, but soon this place will be full of purple and gold.

"The campground opens up, like, I think on March 1 for you to start making reservations, and everybody I know, we started making reservations that day to make sure we was all in the same place," said Brown.

It's not the only campground attracting fans, though.

Over at Winsor Cove in Bellevue, fans with teams that didn't even make it into the tournament are here to enjoy some baseball.

"If you drive, you know, two days to get here, y’all stay a while," said Will Hunt.

Despite his team not being here with him, Hunt loves traveling here for the Series and staying at this park.

"Rates are real good. You pay $30 to stay in an RV park as opposed to maybe $300 or $400 in a motel room downtown one night," he said.

I did a quick search on Kayak to see how much it would be to stay one night this weekend at a hotel downtown—it ranges anywhere from $300 to $1,200.

Besides the rates at these campgrounds, fans say the appeal of camping is getting away from the business of the city and having a place to call home base for the next couple of days.

These campsites are just beginning to fill up, but spots are going quickly. Both campgrounds I visited tell me they expect to have a full house this weekend.