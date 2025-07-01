'I was shocked': Elkhorn 9-year-old accepted into Mensa for high IQ

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — A test taken by all Elkhorn Public Schools students has earned one 9-year-old boy a membership into Mensa, an organization known for recognizing exceptional intelligence.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

That's Alex Oliva-Aristotelous as a toddler, singing the ABCs.

Now, at only 9 years old, Alex is still a fast learner.

He scored in the 99th percentile of his age group for a test called the Cognitive Abilities Test, qualifying him to join the largest and oldest high-IQ society in the world, called Mensa.

"We knew he was kind of smart and he developed early, so I wasn't shocked by it, but it's kind of surprising, interesting kind of," said Richard Oliva, Alex’s dad.

"Yeah, I was shocked. I mean, I always thought he was pretty bright, but it would have never crossed my mind to get him an IQ test or to get him tested for something like Mensa," said Alex’s mom, Aimee Aristotelous.

"I didn't even know what Mensa was. I did not expect to be considered this smart," said Alex.

Is it a cool feeling?

"Yeah," said Alex.

Because of Alex's score, he'll join the High Ability Learner program in the Elkhorn School District, which will give him expanded learning opportunities so he can continue to grow.

Alex will start the program this fall and can test into it each year after that until he graduates high school.