Elkhorn Days is on: Here's what to look forward to

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Elkhorn Days is on and this year it's even bigger than ever. With some classic favorites and new events, there's something to look forward to for everyone.

It's a celebration that's been going on for almost 50 years! But what used to be a one-day event has now turned into four days of fun.

This year's highlights include the parade on Saturday morning, fireworks, a foam party, 50-plus vendors, and of course, live music.

"Lot of music, lot of fun, lot of good times. So that's kind of what we've brought to the event — music, beer garden, a little bit more stuff that's for adults, not just for kids and families,” said Trevor Hudson, executive director of the West Omaha Chamber and of Elkhorn Days.

Organizers with the West Omaha Chamber say they expect thousands of people to show up over the long weekend.

For a look at the entire list of events this weekend, visit elkhorndays.org.