Turning garden surplus into meals for families in need

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mulhall's is partnering with the nonprofit Whispering Roots to encourage home gardeners to donate their extra produce for neighbors facing food insecurity.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From garden to garden center to table, at Mulhall's, this produce stand will soon be filled with fruits and veggies from neighbors like you to help other neighbors in need.

In the Omaha metro, nearly 30,000 kids are considered food insecure. And in North Omaha, 59% of the entire community lacks access to fresh and healthy food.

To help bridge that gap, Mulhall's is partnering with the nonprofit Whispering Roots to encourage home gardeners to 'plant to give.'

"So this is just a small way that our awesome plant community, you know, our wonderful gardeners who are already doing something that they enjoy and they're gonna do anyway, giving them an opportunity to say, hey, I've got a little extra and then coming together to be able to then provide something that some families might not have access to—fresh produce," said Jillian Humphries, the marketing project manager for Mulhall's.

Whispering Roots then picks up that week's donations and prepares meals that they deliver to local shelters or directly to families.

Last year, gardeners donated just over 1,200 pounds of produce at Mulhall's. They are just one of Whispering Roots' many partners that has helped them prepare and deliver 800-plus monthly meals, helping more than 4,000 neighbors with meals each week.

You can drop off your fresh food Fridays through Sundays at Mulhall's now through October 5.